A security officer stands guard at the entrance to the Legislative chamber during the reading of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Hong Kong’s legislature on Wednesday is expected to approve electoral reforms that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city.
Pro-China lawmakers attend the reading of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" at the Legislative chamber in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Hong Kong’s legislature on Wednesday is expected to approve electoral reforms that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city.
A security officer stands guard at the entrance to the Legislative chamber as a pro-China lawmaker, left, walks in before the reading of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Hong Kong’s legislature is expected to approve electoral reforms on Wednesday that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city.
A security officer stands guard at the entrance to the Legislative chamber during the reading of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Hong Kong’s legislature is expected to approve electoral reforms on Wednesday that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city.
A security officer stands guard at the entrance to the Legislative chamber during the reading of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Hong Kong’s legislature on Wednesday is expected to approve electoral reforms that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city.
Vincent Yu
Pro-China lawmakers attend the reading of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" at the Legislative chamber in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Hong Kong’s legislature on Wednesday is expected to approve electoral reforms that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city.
Vincent Yu
A security officer stands guard at the entrance to the Legislative chamber as a pro-China lawmaker, left, walks in before the reading of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Hong Kong’s legislature is expected to approve electoral reforms on Wednesday that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city.
Vincent Yu
A security officer stands guard at the entrance to the Legislative chamber during the reading of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Hong Kong’s legislature is expected to approve electoral reforms on Wednesday that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday resumed a debate to change electoral laws that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.