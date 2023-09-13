Law enforcement agents stand by as Danelo Souza Cavalcante sits inside an armored vehicle at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks.
Law enforcement agents stand by an armored vehicle with Danelo Souza Cavalcante inside at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, a conclusion that brought relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who had endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods, broke into suburban homes for food, changed his appearance, and fled under gunfire with a rifle pilfered from a garage, authorities said.
How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania authorities say they were able to capture escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante thanks to thermal imaging equipment in the air, search teams working through a stormy night, a search dog and the element of surprise
Matt Rourke - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - television, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement officers gather as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Pottstown, Pa.
Matt Rourke - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement officers stand guard as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues in Pottstown, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
UNIONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Thermal imaging equipment in the air, experienced search teams working through a stormy night, a search dog and the element of surprise all played critical roles in the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante on Wednesday morning after a 14-day manhunt across southeastern Pennsylvania's rolling farmlands and forests.
