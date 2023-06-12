Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch speaks at a news conference on Monday, June 23, 2023, in Phoenix to offer an update on Operation Rainbow Bridge, a plan that aims to help tribal members who have been affected by a massive Medicaid fraud scheme.
A billboard is seen in Scottsdale, Ariz., Saturday, June 10, 2023, near the health care facility of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, which has been affected by a gigantic Medicaid fraud scheme involving sober living homes that promised help to Native Americans seeking to kick alcohol and other additions. Navajo National Attorney General Ethel Branch said Monday, June 12, 2023, that Navajo law enforcement teams that fanned out over metro Phoenix in recent weeks made contact with several hundred Native Americans from various tribes on the streets amid the state crackdown.
Hundreds of tribal members, mostly Navajo, living on Phoenix streets amid fake sober home crackdown
Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch says Navajo law enforcement teams that fanned out over metro Phoenix in recent weeks made contact with several hundred Native Americans from various tribes living on the streets amid a state crackdown on Medicaid fraud that recruited them to unlicensed sober living homes
Anita Snow - staff, AP
PHOENIX (AP) — Navajo law enforcement teams made contact with several hundred Native Americans from various tribes who are living on the streets in the metro Phoenix area, after the state cracked down on Medicaid fraud and suspended unlicensed sober living homes, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch said Monday.
