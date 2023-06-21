Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho, courtroom on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, during his first appearance on four murder charges. Prosecutors say Kaylor shot and killed his neighbors, including a child, Sunday evening. Idaho State Police have released few details, but said the shooting occurred after a "dispute between neighbors."
A 31-year-old man who lived in the upstairs unit of this duplex in Kellogg, Idaho, has been charged with four counts of murder after prosecutors said he shot and killed the family that lived in the downstairs unit, including one child, on June 18, 2023. Authorities have released few details about the shooting, but the Idaho State Police said in a press release that it occurred after a "dispute between neighbors." Majorjon Kaylor made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and has not yet entered a plea.
Josh McDonald - member, Shoshone News-Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children, a police document alleges.
