Rape Kit Testing

FILE - Democratic Rep. Melissa Wintrow, of Boise, looks at a paper before presenting legislation at the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee meeting in the House Hearing Room in the Idaho Statehouse, Feb. 15, 2016. On Monday, March 27, 2023, the Idaho Senate voted 22-12 to pass a bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one month after the state House passed similar legislation. Before the vote, Wintrow read a letter from a constituent pleading with lawmakers to reject the bill.

 Greg Kreller - member image share, The Idaho Press-Tribune

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate on Monday voted 22-12 to pass a bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one month after the state House passed similar legislation.

