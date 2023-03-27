FILE - Democratic Rep. Melissa Wintrow, of Boise, looks at a paper before presenting legislation at the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee meeting in the House Hearing Room in the Idaho Statehouse, Feb. 15, 2016. On Monday, March 27, 2023, the Idaho Senate voted 22-12 to pass a bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one month after the state House passed similar legislation. Before the vote, Wintrow read a letter from a constituent pleading with lawmakers to reject the bill.
Greg Kreller - member image share, The Idaho Press-Tribune
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate on Monday voted 22-12 to pass a bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one month after the state House passed similar legislation.
The measure bars transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving hormones or puberty blockers to alleviate their symptoms or help them with transitioning, KTVB reported Monday.
Doctors prescribing these hormones or blockers could be charged with a felony and face prison time.
The Senate will send the measure back to the House for consideration of the Senate amendments. If the House agrees, the bill will go to Gov. Brad Little.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends gender affirming care to treat children struggling with gender dysphoria. The organization says those who struggle with the condition are more likely to think about suicide or attempt suicide.
Before the vote, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, read a letter from a constituent pleading with lawmakers to reject the bill.
"'I cannot imagine if that right was taken away from us. Please do not take away a lifeline for parents to save their child,’” Wintrow said as she read the letter on the Senate floor. ”‘It is okay for people to disagree but please do not take away that lifeline. Transgender people have always been here. You can either push them over the edge or help pull them away from the edge.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.