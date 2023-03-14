Illinois Paid Leave
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act on Monday. Illinois became one of three U.S. states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason starting in January 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law on Monday that will take effect next year.

