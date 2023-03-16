MONTHLY ALLOWANCES

Here are the amounts nursing home patients receive through the Medicaid Personal Needs Allowance per month in some of the states in the South:

Alabama: $30

Arkansas: $40

Florida: $130

Georgia: $70

Kentucky: $40

Louisiana: $38

Mississippi: $44

South Carolina: $30

Tennessee: $50

Source: American Council on Aging

PHILADELPHIA — New pants to replace Alex Morisey’s tattered khakis will have to wait. There’s no cash left for sugar-free cookies either. Even at the month’s start, the budget is so bare that Fixodent is a luxury. Now, halfway through it, things are so tight that even a Diet Pepsi is a stretch.

