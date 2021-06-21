In surprise move, Norwegian low-cost airline names new CEO

FILE - In this undate file photo, Geir Karlsen speaks, in Fornebu, Norway. Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has tapped the carrier’s CFO Geir Karlsen as new chief executive on Monday, June 21, 2021, a day after the board decided to immediately terminate its contract with CEO Jacob Schram. No reason was given for the change . Schram told Norwegian news agency that the firing "came as a great surprise to me.

 Stian Lysberg Solum

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A new CEO for low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle was tapped Monday when the carrier’s Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen was named a day after the board decided to immediately terminate the contract with former CEO Jacob Schram.

