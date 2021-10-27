India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013, file photo, the long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. India has successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a strike range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off India's east coast on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, amid rising border tensions with China. Beijing's powerful missile arsenal has driven New Delhi to improve its weapons systems in recent years, with the Agni-5 believed to be able to strike nearly all of China.

 Manish Swarup

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off its east coast amid rising border tensions with China.

