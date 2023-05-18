Road Rage-Shooting Death

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Dustin Passarelli, who was charged in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man. The Indiana man has been convicted of murder Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man who witnesses said he made ethnic and religious insults against, including yelling “go back to your country,” before the shooting.

 Uncredited - hogp, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis Army veteran has been convicted in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man, after witnesses said he hurled ethnic and religious insults at the victim, including yelling, “Go back to your country,” before opening fire.

