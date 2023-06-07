FILE - Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting, May 25, 2018. A judge on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, ordered a former student who opened fire at the Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, to remain in custody until an investigation of a separate assault allegation is completed.
Indiana middle school shooter who wounded teacher, student in 2018 will remain in custody
A judge has ordered a former student who opened fire at an Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, to remain in custody until an investigation of a separate assault allegation is completed
Robert Scheer - member, The Indianapolis Star
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a former student who opened fire at an Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, to remain in custody until an investigation of a separate assault allegation against the teenager is completed.
