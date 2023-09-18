FILE - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita speaks, Nov. 8, 2022, in Schererville, Ind. On Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, a complaint was filed alleging that Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for the procedure.
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally, June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. On Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, a complaint was filed alleging that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements about Bernard, a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for the procedure.
Indiana’s attorney general faces misconduct complaint over remarks about abortion doctor
A complaint has been filed alleging that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements about a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim last year
FILE - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita speaks, Nov. 8, 2022, in Schererville, Ind. On Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, a complaint was filed alleging that Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for the procedure.
Darron Cummings - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally, June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. On Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, a complaint was filed alleging that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements about Bernard, a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for the procedure.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A complaint filed Monday alleges that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements he made about a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.