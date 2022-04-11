Mississippi Execution Requested

This undated file photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Blayde Grayson. A state circuit judge issued an order Monday, April 11, 2022, saying Grayson told her under oath that he wants to keep appealing his case. That was a reversal from when Grayson told the state Supreme Court in December 2021 that he wanted to relinquish all appeals and request an execution date. Justices ordered King to put Grayson under oath to say what he wants.

 Uncredited - hogp, Mississippi Department of Corrections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate has told a judge under oath that he wants to continue appealing his case, months after saying he wanted to give up his appeals and request an execution date.

