A sign informs visitors of the differences between an invasive fish, the northern snakehead, top, and the native bowfin, by a lake Thursday, June 18, 2023, at Duck Creek Conservation Area in southeast Missouri. The northern snakehead was found for the second time in Missouri in the area on May 19 by a state worker seining for bait.
Leroy Romine, 86, fishes from his boat Thursday, June 18, 2023, at Duck Creek Conservation Area in southeast Missouri. The northern snakehead, an invasive fish species, was found for the second time in Missouri on May 19 in the area by a angler seining for bait.
Invasive northern snakehead fish found in southeastern Missouri for second time
An invasive fish that is voracious predator capable of surviving out of water for days was recently caught in southeastern Missouri, causing worry that the hard-to-contain species will spread and become a problem
The waterway where a northern snakehead, an invasive fish, was found May 19 sits vacant Thursday, June 18, 2023, at Duck Creek Conservation Area in southest Missouri.
