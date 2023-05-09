Mall Shooting Texas

Roberto Marquez, left with hat, and Fred Lowstetter raise a cross with a Texas flag as they construct a memorial outside an entrance to the mall a day after a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday in Allen, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Smiley N. Pool

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned that the investigation is in its early stages.

