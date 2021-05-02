BENI, Congo (AP) — An Islamic leader in Congo’s eastern town of Beni was killed during evening prayers by unidentified gunmen after days of violent attacks by rebels left at least 19 people dead, officials said.
Islamic leader slain in east Congo after attacks killing 19
- By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO Associated Press
