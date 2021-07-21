Italian lawyers group slams court review of US trial defense

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 5, 2021 file photo, Finnegan Lee Elder, foreground, listens as the verdict is read, in the trial for the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer on a street near the hotel where he and his co-defendant Gabriel Natale-Hjorth were staying while on vacation in Rome in summer 2019, in Rome. Several professional associations for Italian criminal defense lawyers are slamming a Rome court's unusual attack on the team defending two U.S. young men in the trial for the murder of an Italian police officer. Last week, the court, in explaining its May 5 convictions and life sentences for Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorhy 20, blasted defense lawyers for effectively trying to sow doubt about the credibility of the plainclothes partner of Carabinieri Vice Brigadiere Mario Cerciello Rega. The officer died after being stabbed 11 times near the Americans' hotel in 2019. One lobby group said the court sounded as if it had “decided beforehand” the trial's outcome.

 Gregorio Borgia

ROME (AP) — Several professional associations representing Italian criminal defense lawyers have slammed a Rome court’s written attack on the team which defended two U.S. young men in their trial for the murder of an Italian police officer.

