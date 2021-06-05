Italian police seize sand, shells; fine tourists in Sardinia

FILE - In this June 29, 2019 photo, people enjoy the white sand and pristine waters of Chia beach, on the Italian island of Sardinia, Italy. Italian media on Saturday, June 5, 2021 said customs police on the Mediterranean island issued fines of up to 3,000 euro ($3,600) to 41 persons who in recent days tried to leave the island with a total of some 100 kilos (220 pounds) of sand, seashells and beach rocks.

 Karl A.Ritter

ROME (AP) — Dozens of tourists will have to pay dearly for their souvenirs from Sardinia’s pristine beaches.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.