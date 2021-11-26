France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi sign the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty next to Italy's President Sergio Mattarella, second left, and Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, right, at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
From left, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi attend a ceremony after the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Italy's President Sergio Mattarella, center left, and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, welcome France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, prior the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty signing.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi right, meet at Palazzo Chigi Government's Office in Rome, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021. Macron, who will also meet Pope Francis on Friday, is in Italy to sign the Quirinale Treaty which aims to provide a stable and formalized framework for cooperation in relations between the two countries.
A picture shows an Italy's Air Force aerobatic demonstration during a ceremony after the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony after the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center leaves the Vatican after a meeting with Pope Francis, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, talks with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, poses with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, bids farewell to Pope Francis as he leaves their private audience at the Vatican, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, arrives at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi said that a bilateral treaty signed on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen bilateral cooperation would in turn strengthen the European Union, including such areas as defense, aerospace and technology.
