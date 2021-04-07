ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and a close ally who was a youth leader are free to return home after being definitively acquitted on charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday.
Ivory Coast's ex-president and ally are free to return home
- By TOUSSAINT N'GOTTA Associated Press
