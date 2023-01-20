FILE - The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 12, 2021, in New York. A subsidiary of the health care company has agreed to pay nearly $10 million to settle allegations that it violated federal and state law by providing free products to a surgeon to induce him to use its products in procedures, prosecutors said Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. “We have fully cooperated with the government throughout its investigation of the allegations and were credited for that cooperation in the settlement," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.
J&J subsidiary to pay $9.75M to resolve kickback allegations
Federal prosecutors say a subsidiary of health care company Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay nearly $10 million to settle allegations that it violated federal and state law by providing free products to a surgeon
BOSTON (AP) — A subsidiary of health care company Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay nearly $10 million to settle allegations that it violated federal and state law by providing free products to a surgeon to induce him to use its products in procedures, prosecutors said Friday.
