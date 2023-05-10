Water Woes Mississippi

FILE - Ted Henifin, left, the City of Jackson water system third-party administrator, addresses media questions during a news conference at City Hall as Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba listens on Dec. 5, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. A District Court Judge said Tuesday, May 9, 2023, that he plans on placing Jackson's sewer system under the authority of Henifin, who was appointed in November to address the city's water troubles. The water system partially failed in August, and for days people had to wait in line for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets.

 Barbara Gauntt - member, The Clarion-Ledger

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appointee is managing the water system in Mississippi’s capital city, and the same might soon be true for the city's sewer system.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.