Journalist Killed-Vegas

FILE - Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, talks to his attorneys during a break in court while waiting for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The former elected official lost his bid to get a new judge in his murder case ahead of trial scheduled in November in the slaying of a Las Vegas investigative journalist. A supervising judge told ex-county administrator of wills and estates Robert Telles on Thursday. March 30, 2023, that Judge Michelle Leavitt will continue to hear Telles' case in Las Vegas.

 K.M. Cannon - member, Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former elected official lost a bid on Thursday to get a new judge to handle his murder case ahead of trial scheduled in November in the slaying of a Las Vegas investigative journalist.

