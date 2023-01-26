FILE - Placards showing Sheik Abdullah el-Faisal are held up by demonstrators in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2010, protesting the arrest of the radical Jamaican-born Muslim cleric who was jailed because Kenyan authorities said he was a threat to the security of their country. El-Faisal who was accused of recruiting support for the Islamic State group and was extradited to New York City after an undercover New York Police Department sting that went international, was convicted on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, of state terrorism charges.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Jamaican cleric accused of recruiting support for the Islamic State group was convicted Thursday of state terrorism charges after being extradited to New York City following an undercover New York Police Department sting that went international.
