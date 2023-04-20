Capitol Riot Texas

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Nathan Donald Pelham, 40, a Texas man who agreed to surrender on charges from taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot, but later that day fired a gun toward sheriff's deputies who went to his house in response to a welfare call, was arrested Tuesday, April 18, federal prosecutors said Thursday, April 20, 2023. Pelham, 40, allegedly fired the shots from his rural home on April 12, the same day he was told he was charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 attack. In addition, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who agreed to surrender on charges for taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot fired a gun toward sheriff's deputies who went to his house later that day in response to a welfare call, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.