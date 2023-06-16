FILE - Pamela Walker, mother of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, is comforted prior to appearing before reporters about police reform, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 7, 2023. The eight police officers who shot Jayland Walker last summer used excessive force when they fired 94 bullets at him during a foot chase and participated in a “culture of violence and racism” within Akron's police department, according to a lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court Friday, June 16, 2023.
Jayland Walker's family sues officers and city, alleging excessive force
The eight police officers who shot Jayland Walker last summer used excessive force when they fired 94 bullets at him during a foot chase, a new federal lawsuit alleges, and were part of a “culture of violence and racism” within Akron, Ohio’s police department
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON - Associated Press/Report For America
FILE - Family members of Jayland Walker stand behind the podium during a news conference as attorney Bobby DiCello, whose legal team is representing the family, speaks at St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ, on July 11, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. The eight police officers who shot Walker last summer used excessive force when they fired 94 bullets at him during a foot chase and participated in a “culture of violence and racism” within Akron's police department, according to a lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court Friday, June 16, 2023.
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The eight police officers who shot Jayland Walker last summer used excessive force when they fired 94 bullets at him during a foot chase and participated in a “culture of violence and racism” within Akron's police department, according to a lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court Friday.
