FILE - Joe Wurzelbacher, also known as "Joe the Plumber," signs autographs after appearing at a rally with Republican vice presidential candidate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2008. Wurzelbacher, who was thrust into the political spotlight as “Joe the Plumber” after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign, has died, his son said Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. He was 49. His oldest son, Joey Wurzelbacher, said his father died Sunday, Aug. 27, in Wisconsin after a long illness.
Amy Sancetta - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jae C. Hong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Madalyn Ruggiero - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Madalyn Ruggiero - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Sancetta - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Samuel “Joe” Wurzelbacher, who was thrust into the political spotlight as “Joe the Plumber” after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign, and who later forayed into politics himself, has died, his son said Monday. He was 49.
