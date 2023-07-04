A person in hot dog costume waits in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, center, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Joey Chestnut reacts after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Competitive eater Adam Moran eats a hot dog during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
A person holds a sign with Joey Chestnut's face during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo waves at fans after competing the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
A general view shows the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
People in hot dog costumes ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
People in hot dog costumes ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Competitive eaters eat hot dogs during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, center, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Joey Chestnut enters the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Joey Chestnut enters the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Joey Chestnut enters the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
Competitive eater Miki Sudo waves at fans during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
People gather for the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo waves at fans after competing the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
