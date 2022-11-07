FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Department of Corrections shows Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980, Jan. 31, 2018. Chapman told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in his heart." He made the comments in August 2022 to a board that denied him parole for an 12th time, citing his “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence.”
Uncredited - hogp, New York State Department of Corrections
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Department of Corrections shows Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980, Jan. 31, 2018. Chapman told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in his heart." He made the comments in August 2022 to a board that denied him parole for an 12th time, citing his “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence.”
Uncredited - hogp, New York State Department of Corrections
John Lennon's killer says there was "evil in my heart"
The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his New York City apartment building in 1980 told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in my heart.”
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Department of Corrections shows Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980, Jan. 31, 2018. Chapman told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in his heart." He made the comments in August 2022 to a board that denied him parole for an 12th time, citing his “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence.”
Uncredited - hogp, New York State Department of Corrections
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Department of Corrections shows Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980, Jan. 31, 2018. Chapman told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in his heart." He made the comments in August 2022 to a board that denied him parole for an 12th time, citing his “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence.”
Uncredited - hogp, New York State Department of Corrections
The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his New York City apartment building in 1980 told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in my heart."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.