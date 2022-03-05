Civil Rights Pilgrimage-John Lewis
Buy Now

The "Wales Window" is shown inside 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham during a service for members of Congress on Friday. The window was a donation from the people of Wales following a racist bombing that killed four Black girls at the church in 1965. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

 Jay Reeves

BIRMINGHAM — Nearly 20 members of Congress began an annual pilgrimage through Alabama’s civil rights sites Friday without the person who inspired so many to attend in past years: the late Rep. John Lewis.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.