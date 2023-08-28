FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Prosecutors said Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, that Alissa, accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021, is competent for trial.
FILE - Pictures of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo., on April 23, 2021. Prosecutors said Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of killing 10 people at the Boulder supermarket in 2021, is competent for trial.
Judge could decide whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume
A judge could decide Tuesday whether the prosecution of a mentally ill man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 can resume now that the state mental hospital says he is mentally competent, at least for now
David Zalubowski - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
