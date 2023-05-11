Psychiatric Patient-Death

FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthouse in Dinwiddie, Va., March 16, 2023. A judge in Virginia has denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a joint trial for seven sheriff's deputies and three psychiatric hospital employees charged in the death of Irvo Otieno, who was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to the hospital. Dinwiddie Circuit Court Judge Joseph Teefey Jr. on Wednesday, May 10 granted requests from two Central State Hospital employees to be tried separately from the other defendants.

 Daniel Sangjib Min - member image share, Richmond Times-Dispatch

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Seven sheriff's deputies and three employees of a psychiatric hospital in Virginia cannot all be tried together in the death of a man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted, a judge ruled, while leaving open the possibility of joint trials for some of the defendants.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.