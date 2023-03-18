Poultry Trial-Ruling

FILE - The Illinois River as seen from Goat's Bluffat the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve in Cherokee County, Okla., July 18, 2019. A federal judge is giving Oklahoma and nearly a dozen poultry companies, including the world’s largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, an additional 90 days to reach an agreement on plans to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell on Friday, March 17, 2023 scheduled a June 16 hearing in Tulsa, saying both sides requested the extension.

A federal judge is giving Oklahoma and nearly a dozen poultry companies, including the world’s largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, an additional 90 days to reach an agreement on plans to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter.

