FILE - Fans line up outside Madison Square Garden for an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a judge granted a partial victory to a lawyer who sued Madison Square Garden after he and his colleagues were barred from the Garden and other MSG-owned venues because their firm represents a group suing the company.
Judge grants partial victory to lawyer suing MSG over ban
