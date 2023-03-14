FILE - Brendan Dassey appears in court at the Manitowoc County Courthouse on April 16, 2007, in Manitowoc, Wis. A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit Friday, March 10, 2023, against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer,” which follows Stephen Avery and Dassey, both of whom were sentenced to life.
FILE - Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis on March 13, 2007. A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit Friday, March 10, 2023, against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer,” which follows Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, both of whom were sentenced to life.
FILE - Manitowoc County Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Colborn testifies during Steven Avery's murder trial at the Calumet County Courthouse on Feb. 20, 2007, in Chilton, Wis. The retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit Friday, March 10, 2023, against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer.”
FILE - Brendan Dassey appears in court at the Manitowoc County Courthouse on April 16, 2007, in Manitowoc, Wis. A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit Friday, March 10, 2023, against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer,” which follows Stephen Avery and Dassey, both of whom were sentenced to life.
Dan Powers - pool, Pool, The Post-Crescent
FILE - Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis on March 13, 2007. A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit Friday, March 10, 2023, against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer,” which follows Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, both of whom were sentenced to life.
Morry Gash - pool, POOL AP
FILE - Manitowoc County Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Colborn testifies during Steven Avery's murder trial at the Calumet County Courthouse on Feb. 20, 2007, in Chilton, Wis. The retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit Friday, March 10, 2023, against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer.”
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer.”
On Friday U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig ruled in favor of Netflix and “Making a Murderer” filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, concluding that none of them acted with any malice toward now-retired Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Colborn.
The documentary raised questions about whether Manitowoc County officials framed them. Colborn, who participated in the Avery investigation, filed a lawsuit in April 2019 alleging that the documentary defamed him by misquoting his testimony — and editing snippets of his testimony, and reactions of others in court to make him appear nervous and uncertain.
Ludwig found that the edits retain the gist of his testimony, and that Colborn failed to show that the streaming service or the filmmakers acted with malice toward him, a key element to defamation. It's defined as when someone makes a defamatory statement even though he or she knows it's false, or shows reckless disregard for its veracity.
Colburn's attorney, listed in online court records as George Burnett, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the ruling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.