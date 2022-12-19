LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s pardons board will not be able to consider a last-minute request from outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute all 57 of the state’s death sentences, a judge ordered Monday evening.
AP
Judge: Nevada can't yet consider death sentence commutations
A Nevada judge has blocked the state pardons board from considering a request from Gov. Steve Sisolak to reduce the state's 57 death sentences to life in prison without parole
- By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration (3)
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- Twin donates kidney to her sister (1)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- Love your neighbor as yourself (1)
- US future is greatly diminished (1)
- UNA should not replace Leo (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Statistics point to 5 dangerous intersections in Florence (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- Trump rages against Twitter's election 'deception' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.