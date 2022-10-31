FILE - Yoni Barrios appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. A judge has approved a competency evaluation for Barrios who is accused of killing two people and wounding six in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip. Barrios' defense attorney said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, that Barrios' case now moves to state court for hearings about whether he understands the criminal charges against him.
Bizuayehu Tesfaye - member, Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Monday approved a competency evaluation by state doctors for a man accused of killing two people and wounding six in a stabbing rampage on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, the man’s attorney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.