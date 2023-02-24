Hunters Killed

This image provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Jeff Titus. The state of Michigan asked a judge Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, to immediately release Titus, who has served nearly 21 years in prison for killing two hunters, saying evidence about an Ohio serial killer's possible role was never disclosed to the defense before trial.

 Uncredited - hogp, Michigan Department of Corrections

DETROIT (AP) — A judge threw out murder convictions Friday and ordered the release of a man who has long claimed innocence in the slayings of two Michigan deer hunters in 1990.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

