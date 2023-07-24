Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, embrace after speaking to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivor Amy Yoney speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivors Laurie Kanyok, second from right, and Amy Yoney, right, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivors Laurie Kanyok, second from right, and Amy Yoney, right, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, embrace after speaking to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivor Amy Yoney speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivors Laurie Kanyok, second from right, and Amy Yoney, right, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivors Laurie Kanyok, second from right, and Amy Yoney, right, speak to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sexual assault survivor Laurie Kanyok speaks to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge said Monday he plans to sentence a former gynecologist to 20 years in prison for the sexual abuse of dozens of patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.