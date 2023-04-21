Texas Execution

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows Texas death row inmate Ivan Cantu. A Texas judge has stopped next week's scheduled execution of Cantu, who has long claimed his innocence, for more time to review his claims that he was convicted more than 20 years ago with false testimony and questionable evidence. Ivan Cantu had been condemned for the fatal shooting of his cousin, James Mosqueda and his cousin's girlfriend, Amy Kitchen during a November 2000 robbery at their north Dallas home.

 Uncredited - hogp, provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has stopped next week's scheduled execution of a death row inmate who has long said he's innocent so there can be more time to review his claims that he was convicted more than 20 years ago with false testimony and questionable evidence.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.