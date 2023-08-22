Migrants navigate past concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande after crossing from Mexico into the U.S., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Concertina wire and newly place buoys being used as a floating barrier, are making in more difficult and dangerous to cross the Rio Grande.
Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant from Columbia walks along Concertina wire and a floating buoy barrier after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buoys being used as a barrier are chained along the center of the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker inspects buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants from Columbia walk along Concertina wire and a floating buoy barrier after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant from Columbia walks along Concertina wire and a floating buoy barrier after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant from Columbia walks along Concertina wire and a floating buoy barrier after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants navigate past concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande after crossing from Mexico into the U.S., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Concertina wire and newly place buoys being used as a floating barrier, are making in more difficult and dangerous to cross the Rio Grande.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant from Columbia stands at a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday will consider whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border as both the Biden administration and Mexico push to remove Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's latest hardline measure to deter migrants from crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.