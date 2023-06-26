FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, April 4, 2023, in New York. Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in New York City is set to hear arguments June 27 over whether the state criminal hush money prosecution of former President Donald Trump can be moved to federal court. He's unlikely to immediately rule.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, April 4, 2023, in New York. Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in New York City is set to hear arguments June 27 over whether the state criminal hush money prosecution of former President Donald Trump can be moved to federal court. He's unlikely to immediately rule.
Seth Wenig - staff, Pool AP
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Novi, Mich.
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday over President Donald Trump's attempt to move his criminal case in New York out of the state court, where he was indicted, to a federal court where he could potentially try to get the case dismissed.
