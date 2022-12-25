Gubernatorial Candidate Arrest-Florida

 Steve Cannon - freelancer, FR127919 AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against Andrew Gillum, disagreeing with the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee's assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor.

