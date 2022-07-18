Wet flowers are seen during a rainy day at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.
A Memorial for Kevin McCarthy, one of seven people killed in the Highland Park, Ill., Fourth of July parade mass shooting, stands within a War Memorial, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade are set to conclude with family and friends gathering in suburban Chicago to remember McCarthy. McCarthy and his wife Irina, who was also killed, leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, whose story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy.
FILE - Memorials for Irina and Kevin McCarthy, two of seven people killed in the Highland Park, Ill., Fourth of July parade mass shooting, stand within a War Memorial Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade are set to conclude with family and friends gathering in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy and his wife Irena, who was also killed, leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, whose story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy.
Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP
Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP
