William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11, 2023, in 13th Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich. Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and illegally possessing firearms.
Jan-Michael Stump - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eric Molitor answers questions from his attorney, William Barnett, on Thursday, Sept 7, 2023 in 13th Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich. Molitor, one of three men accused of assisting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified in his own defense Thursday, portraying himself as a scared participant in a daytime ride to see her vacation home in northern Michigan.
Record-Eagle/Jan-Michael Stump - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Michael Null. Nearly three years after authorities foiled a bizarre plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the last defendants accused of taking part, Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null, go on trial Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to archive in a special speech at the Lansing Shuffle for a bipartisan group of lawmakers from Michigan Senate & House of Representatives. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, Lansing, Mich.
Clarence Tabb Jr. - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11, 2023, in 13th Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich. Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and illegally possessing firearms.
Jan-Michael Stump - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eric Molitor answers questions from his attorney, William Barnett, on Thursday, Sept 7, 2023 in 13th Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich. Molitor, one of three men accused of assisting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified in his own defense Thursday, portraying himself as a scared participant in a daytime ride to see her vacation home in northern Michigan.
Record-Eagle/Jan-Michael Stump - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Michael Null. Nearly three years after authorities foiled a bizarre plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the last defendants accused of taking part, Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null, go on trial Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to archive in a special speech at the Lansing Shuffle for a bipartisan group of lawmakers from Michigan Senate & House of Representatives. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, Lansing, Mich.
Clarence Tabb Jr. - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A jury hearing evidence against three men began deliberations Thursday in the last trial connected to a 2020 plan to kidnap Michigan's governor and inspire a civil war among anti-government extremists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.