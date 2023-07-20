Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018.
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Beth Bennett - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in a South Florida courtroom began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, and the 24-year-old artist could face a possible death sentence if convicted of the fatal shooting of two childhood friends.
