FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday, July 10, 2023 in a dispute over Franklin's estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will.
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers for two of Aretha Franklin’s sons urged a Michigan jury Tuesday to declare a 2014 document as the music superstar's valid will, saying there’s nothing legally significant about finding the handwritten papers in a notebook in her couch.
