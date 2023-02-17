Officer Killed Crash

This image provided by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department shows Police Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ. Muhlbauer, an officer who made the arrest in a notorious quintuple homicide nearly a decade ago; his police dog; and a pedestrian were all killed when a driver crashed into the officer's cruiser on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, authorities in Missouri said. The driver who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

 Uncredited - hogp, Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a crash that killed a Kansas City police office r, a pedestrian and the officer's K-9 police dog, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

