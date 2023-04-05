Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bill override following a vote in the House, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Topeka, Kan./The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
More than 100 people, many of them transgender youth, march around the Kansas Statehouse on the annual Transgender Day of Visibility, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. While the event was a celebration of transgender identity, it also was a protest against proposals before the Kansas Legislature to roll back transgender rights.
Brittany Jones, lobbyist and policy director for Kansas Family Voice, a conservative group pushing to roll back transgender rights, watches a Senate session from the chamber's west gallery, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kansas lawmakers have approved a bill that would prevent transgender people from changing their driver's licenses and using restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities associated with their gender identities.
A protester outside the Kansas Statehouse holds a sign after a rally for transgender rights on the Transgender Day of Visibility, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Topeka, Kan.. Supporters of transgender rights rallied across the U.S. amid attempts by state lawmakers to roll back transgender rights, including by banning gender-affirming care for minors and preventing transgender people from using bathrooms and other facilities associated with their gender identities.
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, left, R-Andover, confers with Senate health committee Chair Beverly Gossage, right, R-Eudora, ahead of a vote on a broad transgender bathroom bill, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. They supported the measure, which would keep transgender people from using public bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identities, as well as other facilities, and would prevent them from changing their driver's licenses.
Cat Poland, of Buhler, Kansas, poses with her 13-year-old trans son, Alex, after a day of lobbying by LGBTQ youth and their advocates at the Statehouse, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Alex runs cross country and hopes to play baseball next year, and he and his mother are frustrated with multiple bills seeking to roll back LGBTQ rights in the Kansas Legislature, including one to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports.
FILE - University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Republican legislators in Kansas were poised Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, a day after they pushed a broad bathroom bill to passage.
Kansas state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, speaks to fellow House Republicans during a meeting ahead of a successful House vote to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Wasinger has been pushing for a ban for three years, calling it a matter of protecting fairness in competition.
Kansas state Rep. Marvin Robinson, left, D-Kansas City, confers with Will Lawrence, right, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's chief of staff, outside a meeting of Democrats ahead of a successful vote in the House to override Kelly's veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from girl's and women's sports, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Robinson was the only House Democrat to vote to override Kelly's veto, and that made the difference.
Rep. Susan Ruiz, D-Shawnee, joins, Rep. Heather Meyer, D-Overland Park, in calling out GOP legislative members following a vote, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto on a bill banning transgender athletes in the state, in Topeka, Kan.
Rep. Heather Meyer, D-Overland Park, shows her 'protect trans youth' t-shirt to legislative members following a vote, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto on a bill banning transgender athletes in the state, in Topeka, Kan.
Rep. Heather Meyer, D-Overland Park, shows her 'protect trans youth' t-shirt to legislative members following a vote, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto on a bill banning transgender athletes in the state, in Topeka, Kan.
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, right, R-Andover, confers with Senate Majority Leader Larry Alley, left, R-Winfield, ahead of a Senate vote on overriding Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from girl's and women's sports, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The measure is among several hundred that Republican lawmakers across the U.S. are pursuing.
Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, speaks to fellow House Republicans ahead of a successful vote to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from girl's and women's sports, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Afterward, Hawkins said in a statement: "We proudly stand with the female athletes across Kansas in their pursuit of athletic awards, opportunities, and scholarships and believe they deserve every chance at success afforded to their male counterparts."
A small flag celebrating LGBTQ rights decorates a desk on the Democratic side of the Kansas House of Representatives during a debate, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Republican legislators in Kansas voted Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas were poised Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, a day after they pushed a broad bathroom bill to passage.
The state House voted 84-40 to override Kelly's third veto of a measure on transgender athletes in three years, giving supporters exactly the two-thirds majority they needed. A Senate vote was expected Wednesday afternoon, and the bill initially passed there last month with more than a two-thirds majority.
The measure would take effect July 1 and make Kansas the 20th state to enact such a ban for either K-12 schools or colleges or both. It's among several hundred proposals aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights from Republican lawmakers in statehouses across the U.S.
The measure approved by lawmakers Tuesday not only would prevent transgender people from using public restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities associated with their gender identities but also bar them from changing their name or gender on their driver's licenses. It is among the most sweeping proposals of its kind in the nation, and Kelly is expected to veto it.
"It’s a scary time to be raising a trans child in Kansas,” said Cat Poland, a lifelong Kansas resident and mother of three, including a 13-year-old trans son, from a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.
The Kansas measure would apply to girl's and women's school and club sports, and supporters pitched it as protecting fair competition and preserving scholarships and other opportunities for cisgendered girls and women that took decades to win.
“This is a victory not for me, but for all young women,” said Rep. Barb Wasinger, a Republican from western Kansas who has pushed the measure for three years.
