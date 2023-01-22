TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The only survivor of a Kansas house fire that killed a woman and two young girls has been arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze.
AP
Kansas man arrested after house fire killed woman, 2 girls
The only survivor of a Kansas house fire that killed a woman and two young girls has been arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze
- The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Bryson Cole Green
- Joseph Franklin
- Jeffrey Speegle
- 2 men commit apparent suicides in public within hours of each other
- Name of Tuscumbia fatality victim released
- Carl Thomas 'Tommy' Coats
- UNA alum wants to motivate others
- 1 dies, 1 injured in Tuscumbia crash
- Florence woman facing drug trafficking charge
- Investors detail plans for The Palace, bookstore
Images
Videos
Commented
- Florence man facing another theft charge (1)
- Answer needed for cultural isolation (1)
- Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion (1)
- Florence may leave broadband district (1)
- Central man ponders reviving Christmas tradition (1)
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm (1)
- TVA: Freezing temps led to unprecedented power demand (1)
- Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever used the Florence Skate Park?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.